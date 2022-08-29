Yeoh's path to Best Actress just got a little clearer thanks to the 2022 TIFF Tribute Awards.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh scores big pre-Oscars award

Michelle Yeoh is about to be everyone's everything, everywhere, all at once on the awards circuit.

The legendary Malaysian star of iconic films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians has won the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker accolade, the Toronto International Film Festival announced Monday.

A newer set of awards on the pre-Oscars trail, TIFF Tribute prizes have made a signifiant mark on the awards race in a short amount of time. Since the ceremony's debut in 2019, eventual Oscar nominees and/or winners that have won TIFF Tribute prizes at the annual gala include Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), and Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24

Yeoh's work in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's universe-hopping spectacle Everything Everywhere All at Once has garnered the best reviews of the actress' career, with many touting her as a front-running contender for a nomination in the Academy's Best Actress category. In addition to Yeoh's standout performance in the 2022 film, the project's $101 million haul at the global box office marks the largest in distributor A24's history.

Though pegged to her recent work, the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award is presented to a leader in the film industry who has made a positive impact for other women throughout their career.

"Michelle Yeoh is the deﬁnition of groundbreaking," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a press statement. "Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We're so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award."

Yeoh will accept the prize at the TIFF Tribute Awards on Sept. 11, joining the festival's previously announced honorees like Brendan Fraser, Sam Mendes, and the ensemble cast of My Policeman — including Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Rupert Everett.

TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18.

