Meryl Streep's Style Evolution

Meryl Streep's Style Through the Years
Ron Galella/WireImage; Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meryl Streep in August 1976
Jack Mitchell/Getty Images
Meryl Streep in the Late 1970s
Art Zelin/Getty Images
Meryl Streep inJanuary 1978
Meryl Streep photograhed outside of New York City's Public Theater in 1979
Jack Mitchell/Getty Images
Meryl Streep in1979
Meryl Streep at The Seduction of Joe Tynan's New York City Premiere Party on August 15, 1979
Meryl Streep in1980
Meryl Streep wins Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer at the Academy Awards on April 17, 1980
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Meryl Streep Wins Best Actress for Sophie's Choice at the 55th Academy Awards on April 11, 1983
Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Meryl Streep in Chicago on December 15, 1983
Paul Natkin/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 12th Annual People's Choice Awards o March 11, 1986
Ron Galella/WireImage
Meryl Streep at a Performance of Speed-The-Plow in New York City on May 31, 1988
Ron Galella/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 28, 1989
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Meryl Streep in France on May 13, 1989
Gilbert Tourte/AP
Meryl Streep at a Special Preview of the Artists Unite for Big Green Auction to Benefit the California Environmental Protection Act in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 31, 1990
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Meryl Streep at Her Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood on September 25, 1994
Barry King/WireImage
Meryl Streep at The Bridges of Madison County Burbank Premiere on May 30, 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Meryl Streep With Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 16, 1998
MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Meryl Streep at the 71st Academy Awards on March 21, 1999
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 2000
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Meryl Streep at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on March12, 2000
Meryl Streep at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 2003
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Meryl Streep Wins Outstanding Actress in Miniseries for Angels in America at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Meryl Streep at Fashion Group International's 22nd Annual Night Of Stars in New York City onOctober 27, 2005
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Meryl Streep at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006
Meryl Streep at the Mamma Mia! World Premiere in London on June 30, 2008
Jon Furniss/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2009
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 7, 2010
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the Orange British Academy Film Awards 2012 in London on February 12, 2012
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Meryl Streep at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 26, 2012
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the Oscars in Hollywood on February 24, 2013
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on December 7, 2014
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2015
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meryl Streep at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
