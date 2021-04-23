Melissa Villaseñor enlisted the help of some very famous friends to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards… sort of.

During the cold open to the awards show on Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star took viewers backstage for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her "prep" for the hosting gig. She called up famous fellow comedians Sarah Silverman, John Mulaney, and Kate McKinnon — who were actually all Villaseñor doing some of her famous impressions.

The three debated what makes for a good host. "I have cohosted this show one and a half times, and what I have noticed is it's all about confidence," Villaseñor-as-Mulaney said, nailing his famous suit, hairstyle, and delivery. The faux Mulaney also advised Villaseñor to learn how to pronounce a "Cassavetes" for the ceremony's John Cassavetes Award.

"Guys, listen up," Villaseñor's spot-on Silverman said, complete with her trademark giggle. "Timing, it's everything. Setup, punch line, apologize — but that will come 17 years from now." She also advised Villaseñor to "get high" and later searched for her "doobie."

Traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring achievements in films made for around $20 million, the Spirit Awards are taking place during the week in prime time this year, for the first time ever. Also new this year, the ceremony is recognizing outstanding achievement in television and streaming.

Watch Villaseñor's cold open above.