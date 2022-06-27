Latto and Mariah go back like babies with pacifiers.

Mariah Carey and her whistle tones make surprise appearance during Latto's 'Big Energy' at BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards were full of surprises on Sunday night, but perhaps none as diva-tastic as Mariah Carey.

The elusive chanteuse showed up and showed out during Latto's performance of "Big Energy," which samples her 1995 masterpiece "Fantasy" — itself containing a sample of Tom Tom Club's 1981 "Genius of Love."

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Mariah Carey at the BET Awards 2022 | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Decked out in a skin-tight catsuit, Latto powered through "Big Energy," introducing Carey, who appeared in silhouette as she hit those legendary whistle notes. Attendees at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater were visibly shocked by the emancipation of Mimi, with famous fans like Lizzo and Brandy even leaping to their feet.

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, paid tribute to his verse from the "Fantasy" remix — of "Me and Mariah, go back like babies and pacifiers" fame.

Mariah Carey onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Mariah Carey and Latto at the BET Awards 2022 | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Carey recently hopped on the official remix of "Big Energy," so for those of you doing the math at home: "Genius of Love" begat "Fantasy" begat the "Fantasy" remix begat "Big Energy" begat the "Big Energy" remix and Mariah Carey is still incredibly rich.