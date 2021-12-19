The LAFCA unveiled its best films and performances of the year as awards season marches on.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its 2021 winners for achievements in film Saturday, revealing top prizes for Simon Rex for Best Actor (for Red Rocket), Penélope Cruz for Best Actress (for Parallel Mothers), Jane Campion for Best Director (for The Power of the Dog), and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car for Best Picture.

Kodi Smit-McPhee's turn in Campion's critically hailed Netflix western drama scored him a Best Supporting Actor award, though he shared the honor with Vincent Lindon for the Palme d'Or–winning French horror film Titane (the New York Film Critics Circle gave Smit-McPhee the same award earlier this month). Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose earned the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg's remake of the musical West Side Story.

The LAFCA, made up of Los Angeles–area print and digital journalists, will also celebrate Mel Brooks with the 2021 career achievement award. He and the rest of the winners will be honored at a ceremony in 2022.

Earlier this month, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) also awarded Drive My Car with the prize for Best Film, and Campion also won Best Director for The Power of the Dog. However, its top acting honors went to Lady Gaga for House of Gucci and Benedict Cumberbatch, also for The Power of the Dog.

Last year, the LAFCA awarded Steve McQueen's Small Axe the award for Best Picture, while Chloé Zhao won Best Director for Nomadland, which later snagged two Oscars, for Best Director and Best Picture. Chadwick Boseman and Carey Mulligan won for Best Actor and Best Actress for their films Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman, respectively.

See the full list of the 2021 Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards winners below.

Best Picture: Drive My Car

Runner-up: The Power of the Dog



Best Director: Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

Best Actor: Simon Rex — Red Rocket

Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog

Best Actress: Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Renate Reinsve — The Worst Person in the World

Best Supporting Actor: Vincent Lindon — Titane and Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog (tie)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard

Best Animated Film: Flee

Runner-up: Belle

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction: Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Procession

Best Foreign Language Film: Petite Maman

Runner-up: Quo vadis, Aida?

Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe — Drive My Car

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner — The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Greig Fraser — Dune

Best Editing: Joshua L. Pearson — Summer of Soul

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen — Licorice Pizza

Best Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias — Parallel Mothers

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood — The Power of the Dog and Spencer

Best Production Design: Steve Saklad — Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell — Nightmare Alley

New Generation Prize: Shatara Michelle Ford — Test Pattern and Tatiana Huezo — Prayers for the Stolen (tie)

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)

Career Achievement: Mel Brooks

