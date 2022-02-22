Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs to open 2022 SAG Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda did not throw away his shot to reunite with Hamilton costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs for the upcoming 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Miranda created the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, a hip-hop juggernaut that tells the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton. Miranda played Hamilton, Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr, and Diggs portrayed Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Both Odom Jr. and Diggs also won Tonys for their roles. A filmed version of the Broadway smash debuted on Disney+ in July 2020.

Hamilton Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Anthony Ramos in 'Hamilton' | Credit: Disney +

At the upcoming SAG Awards, Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! and Encanto both nabbed nominations, including a Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Andrew Garfield for the former and Best Animated Feature Film for the latter. This year, Kate Winslet will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to five-time SAG Award winner Helen Mirren, while Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Daddario, Ross Butler, and more stars will present.

The 2022 SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For the first time, the ceremony will also be available to stream on HBO Max the following day.