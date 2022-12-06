Leslie Jordan, Ray Liotta receive posthumous Critics Choice Award TV nominations

The late actors, who both died this year, received nominations alongside Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and the casts of Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary. See the full list below.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards are honoring Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta one last time.

The awards ceremony, which has historically served as a bellwether for Oscars contenders, unveiled the star-studded nominees vying for its coveted television categories — including both of the late actors — on Tuesday.

Jordan, who died in a car accident in October, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as Phil in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, while Liotta, who died in May, received a nod for Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television for his performance as Big Jim Keene in Apple TV+'s drama Black Bird.

Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan | Credit: Vincent Sandoval/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Liotta and Jordan are joined in their respective categories by the likes of James Marsden, Tyler James Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Matthew Goode, and Henry Winkler.

Overall, Abbott Elementary tops the awards list with six nominations, followed closely behind by Better Call Saul with five nods, and Gaslit, Reservation Dogs, and The Good Fight all tied with four noms apiece.

The Critics Choice Awards, which are voted upon by the Critics Choice Association, aim to celebrate the best in cinema and television each year. Its film categories are scheduled to be announced on Dec. 14.

Film and TV buffs will have to wait and see who snags the awards when the ceremony is broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Check out the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominees below.

Best Drama Series:

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Limited Series

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Movie Made For Television

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

