See all the masks Lady Gaga wore during her winning night at the VMAs
From horns to chains to fishbowls, the 'Rain on Me' singer took life-saving fashion to another level during the MTV award show.
Lady Gaga: Global superstar, Tricon, and mask ambassador.
At Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards, the "Rain on Me" singer put her daring fashion sense to good use, by wearing at least seven different outlandish masks and encouraging others to do the same in the process. Each time Gaga took to the stage to accept an award (she won five total, including the newly-minted Tricon Award), she added a new and whacky mask to her ensemble — one had horns, another had chains, and one most closely resembled a fishbowl.
While she's always been known to make a splash with her fashion —especially at the at-times-outrageous VMAs (who could forget her 2010 meat dress?)— Gaga made clear the reason she was donning multiple masks was to be respectful to others during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to, quite simply, save lives. Over the course of the evening, Gaga was never seen without a face covering, even during an exuberant medley performance of her recent hits that included high notes and high-energy choreography. While accepting her Tricon Award, the performer finished her speech by saying: "I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask. It's a sign of respect."
Check out the multiple different ways Gaga showed respect during the ceremony below.
Fishbowl fashion:
Horns to keep germs at bay:
Sparkly, yet safe:
Masks are lit:
Fishy, but fundamentally important:
Winter fashion:
Winners wear masks:
