Lady Gaga just won another pre-Oscars award for House of Gucci, sweetie

The Icon Award goes to *the* icon at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

House of Gucci (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's time to take out the competition, as House of Gucci star Lady Gaga has added another pre-Oscars award to her crowded collection of awards season accolades.

For her work as convicted murder-for-hire mastermind Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed drama, Gaga will receive the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Icon Award — which has recently gone to Oscar-nominated performances like Glenn Close's work in The Wife, Robert Duvall's performance in The Judge, and Meryl Streep's turn in August: Osage County.

House of Gucci Lady Gaga hits the slopes in a red ski suit in 'House of Gucci.' | Credit: MGM/Universal

Gaga receives the award after making strides in the Oscar race in recent days, as she was named the Best Actress of 2021 by the New York Film Critics Circle just last week.

Elsewhere at the PSIFF, the annual festival — whose awards often provide light visibility to potential contenders eyeing Oscar nominations — recognized other current Best Actress contenders Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), and Jennifer Hudson (Respect) with honors that were announced earlier this year.

In a recent interview for EW's Awardist Podcast, Gaga reflected on her career as an actor, revealing that she thinks she's "grown a lot" as an actor since making her debut on a season 3 episode of The Sopranos in 2001.

"I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time," Gaga said. "I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly."

Gaga's full Awardist Podcast interview will be released on Monday, Dec. 13. Listen to a preview above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: