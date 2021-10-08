Spencer (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Long may she reign.

Kristen Stewart, who is currently garnering major awards buzz for her turn in Spencer as Princess Diana, has been tapped to receive the special Performer Tribute honor at this year's Gotham Awards, in what could be the first of many honors for the actress this season.

The star — who graces EW's latest cover — will be recognized at this year's ceremony, which is slated to take place live and in person on Monday, Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Gotham Film & Media Institute also announced that President of Magnolia Pictures, Eamonn Bowles, will receive the Industry Tribute as well.

Kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart on the 'Spencer' red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"We are tremendously proud to honor Kristen Stewart, whose superb performance as Princess Diana in Spencer marks yet another artistic peak in a remarkable career which spans some of the most successful studio films and iconic independent films of the past two decades," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement. "By consistently taking on bold and challenging roles across genres, Kristen has established herself as one of the most respected and beloved artists in the independent film community that we represent here at The Gotham."

Of Bowles, Sharp said, "In order for incredible independent and international films to reach broad American audiences, you need innovative and relentlessly passionate executives like Eamonn Bowles. Since founding Magnolia in 2001, he has pioneered unique methods of distributing films that elevate voices and stories desperately needed in this industry. His track record of distributing the highest caliber of films speaks for itself and we are so proud to recognize his leadership and stellar career on the occasion of Magnolia's twentieth anniversary."

The Gotham Awards are hailed as the first major awards ceremony of the fall season, and provide critical early recognition and media attention to independent films and series and their writers, directors, producers, and actors. Nominations for this year's Gothams will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 21 and the Gotham Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 29.

