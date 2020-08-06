Keke Palmer to host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch the actress get back into character as True Jackson to help break the news.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards officially have a host.

EW can exclusively confirm that actress, singer, and tv personality Keke Palmer will emcee this year's event, which is set to be the first live awards show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Thursday, which can be viewed below, Palmer has a conversation with True Jackson (the character she played on Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP from 2008-2011) in which she reveals the news. She then breaks into the show's theme song featuring revised lyrics about the VMAs.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks said of the pick. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Heading into the awards, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are up for the most awards with nine nominations each. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with six nods each, with Taylor Swift close behind, earning five.

The 2020 VMAs will air live from New York City's Barclays Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will feature BTS' highly anticipated performance of their new single, "Dynamite," as well as performances by Doja Cat, J Balvin, and more.