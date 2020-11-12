Justin Bieber makes CMA Awards debut performing '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay

Justin Bieber brought his pop stylings to the Country Music Association Awards for the first time Wednesday night, joining duo Dan + Shay for a performance of their hit song "10,000 Hours."

Pretaped at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the trio delivered an intimate, stripped-down version of the track without an audience.

The romantic tune was released in October 2019, four days after Bieber's wedding to Hailey Baldwin. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first non-holiday country song to debut in the top 10 the chart since 2013. "10,000 Hours" is also Dan + Shay's first top-10 hit in the U.S., and Bieber's 16th.

The song also scored three nominations at the CMA Awards, including Music Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year. The top nods went to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban, who all scored nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Vocalist of the Year in their respective gender categories.

Ahead of their performance, Dan + Shay told Radio.com they were nervous to take the stage alongside Bieber.

"We haven't really gotten to have that moment of celebration with '10,000 Hours' — we just had like the year anniversary of the song," Shay Mooney said. "So, it's kind of crazy that we haven't got to. Obviously with everything that's happened, we're excited to get back with him and hang, and be able to perform it."

Leading up to the show, multiple acts had to drop out of performing after positive COVID-19 tests. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line had to bow out and quarantine, as did Lee Brice, who was set to perform a duet with Carly Pearce and was replaced by Charles Kelley of Lady A. Kelley already taped the performance when his group dropped out an hour before the ceremony. Shortly after the show began, Rascal Flatts tweeted that they wouldn't be able to hit the stage as they received a positive test within the band.