Jennifer Lopez to receive People's Choice Icon Award for Hustlers, Super Bowl set

The People's Choice Awards are getting loud in honor of Jennifer Lopez.

For her critically acclaimed turn in director Lorene Scafaria's box office hit Hustlers and her co-headlining gig opposite Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Lopez will receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Prior to performing during the NFL's biggest night in February, Lopez mounted one of the most successful stretches of her career, which kicked off in June 2019 with the launch of her successful It's My Party world tour, continued with her Golden Globe-nominated turn in Hustlers (atop the film's $158 million global haul at the box office), saw the release of several Spanish-language singles (including her recent two-part Maluma collaboration ″Pa' Ti″ and ″Lonely″), and the announcement of her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, which opens on Feb. 12.

″It’s a full movie under the guise of a fun, sexy, dangerous world,” Lopez previously told EW about her work in Hustlers, which many critics touted as one of the best performances among her filmography. “That’s life, that’s people. There’s nothing worse than a f—ing one-note character who isn’t complicated. We’re all good and bad sometimes. At the end of the day, if you’re not playing a character like that, you’re not telling a real story."

To date, Lopez has sold over 75 million records worldwide, including 40 million albums. She has earned multiple prior nominations from the People's Choice Awards, including a victory for her work on the NBC crime drama Shades of Blue.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with this year's nominations being announced Thursday.

