Jennifer Lopez, Maluma to heat up AMAs stage with Marry Me soundtrack tease

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are set to get loud on the American Music Awards stage.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Tuesday the musical duo will heat up the annual ceremony with a world-premiere performance of two songs — "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" — from their upcoming Marry Me movie soundtrack.

The collaboration offers a brief preview of the full-length album both superstars worked on for the romantic comedy, which is set for theatrical release on May 14. The film follows Lopez as Kat Valdez, a Latin pop icon who discovers her playboy fiancé (Maluma in feature debut) is having an affair during a live concert, and selects an unwitting stranger (Owen Wilson) from the audience to marry instead.

Image zoom Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In addition to Lopez and Maluma, the AMAs stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles will host performances from Bad Bunny, BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes.

Tune in to Lopez and Maluma's performance at the 2020 American Music Awards (hosted by Taraji P. Henson) on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.