Jennifer Lopez is officially an icon!

Not that she needed iHeartRadio to tell her that ... but they are anyway. At this year's iHeartRadio Awards, J.Lo will receive the Icon Award honoring "her impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide."

The singer-actress recently released her first album in eight years, the soundtrack to her rom-com Marry Me, but I think we can all rattle off a few of Jenny from the Block's greatest hits. "If You Had My Love," "Waiting for Tonight," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "I'm Real," "Get Right," and "On the Floor" immediately come to mind.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez | Credit: Jeff Neira via Getty

Though she was robbed of an Oscar for Hustlers, Lopez remains the only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously — 2001's J.Lo and The Wedding Planner. With a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and over 75 million records sold, it seems appropriate, if a little overdue, for Lopez to be honored for being as iconic as she is.

Lopez's "All I Have" duet partner L.L. Cool J will host the ninth annual iHeartRadio Awards, airing live from L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium on Mar. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists," said LL Cool J. "I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!"

