Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with Tony win for A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson now has far more than one night award only.

On Sunday night, Hudson entered the rarefied air of being a competitive EGOT winner — that's someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. Hudson rounded out her EGOT with a win for producing A Strange Loop, which won Best Musical at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson at the 75 Annual Tony Awards | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hudson, who got her start in Hollywood as a contestant on American Idol (coming in seventh place on her season), has steadily carved a space for herself in the industry. She first nabbed that Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls at the 2007 Academy Awards.

Her "E" came via a Daytime Emmy in 2020 as an executive producer on the animated film, Baby Yaga. Hudson has two Grammy Awards to her credit, having won in 2017 for her part in the Broadway cast album of The Color Purple and in 2009 for her self-titled debut in the Best R&B album category.

Hudson is just one of several buzzy names attached to the long list of A Strange Loop producers, which also includes Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, Billy Porter, and Alan Cumming.

"We talk a lot about representation and I'm all about representation," said A Strange Loop creator Michael R. Jackson while accepting the award for Best Book of a Musical. "But let's make sure to stay on our grind and our art, that we are doing the very best work we can do."

Some of the more recent luminaries to achieve EGOT status include John Legend and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who both secured the title with Emmy wins for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) in 2018 for their work producing NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Hudson joins those two, along with the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, and Whoopi Goldberg as EGOT winners.

Many near EGOT winners were in attendance at the 2022 Tony Awards, including Hugh Jackman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Billy Porter, who all only require Oscars to complete the awards quartet.