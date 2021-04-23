Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021: See the full winners list (Updating live)
With the 93rd Academy Awards just days away, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are finally handing out their honors for the best in indie filmmaking.
Traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring achievements in films made for around $20 million, this year's Melissa Villaseñor-hosted ceremony is taking place Thursday night in prime time for the first time ever. (Also new this year, the Indie Spirits will be recognizing outstanding achievement in television and streaming.) There's not always a ton of overlap between the two awards shows, though in recent years Moonlight, Spotlight, Birdman, and 12 Years A Slave all won Best Feature here before nabbing Best Picture on Oscars Sunday.
Heading into the ceremony, Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always had the most overall nominations, with seven, despite being completely blanked at the Oscars. Lee Isaac Chung's Minari was next, with six nods, followed by major Oscar frontrunner Nomadland and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, with five each.
The 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.
See below for the full list of winners from this year's ceremony, updating live.
FILM AWARDS
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
First Cow
Producers: Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf
Minari
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Producers: Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski
Nomadland
Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)
I Carry You With Me
Director/Producer: Heidi Ewing
Producers: Edher Campos, Mynette Louie, Gabriela Maire
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Director/Producer: Radha Blank
Producers: Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Jordan Fudge, Rishi Rajani, Jennifer Semler, Lena Waithe
Miss Juneteenth
Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples
Producers: Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Neil Creque Williams
Nine Days
Director: Edson Oda
Producers: Jason Michael Berman, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Matthew Linder, Laura Tunstall, Datari Turner
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Director: Darius Marder
Producers: Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD — Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
The Killing of Two Lovers
Writer/Director/Producer: Robert Machoian
Producers: Scott Christopherson, Clayne Crawford
La Leyenda Negra
Writer/Director: Patricia Vidal Delgado
Producers: Alicia Herder, Marcel Perez
Lingua Franca
Writer/Director/Producer: Isabel Sandoval
Producers: Darlene Catly Malimas, Jhett Tolentino, Carlo Velayo
Residue
Writer/Director: Merawi Gerima
Saint Frances
Director/Producer: Alex Thompson
Writer: Kelly O'Sullivan
Producers: James Choi, Pierce Cravens, Ian Keiser, Eddie Linker, Raphael Nash, Roger Welp
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt - First Cow
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
WINNER: Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Makowsky - Bad Education
Alice Wu - The Half of It
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kitty Green - The Assistant
Noah Hutton - Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples - Juneteenth
WINNER: Andy Siara - Palm Springs
James Sweeney - Straight Up
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jay Keitel - She Dies Tomorrow
Shabier Kirchner - Bull
Michael Latham - The Assistant
Hélène Louvart - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Joshua James Richards - Nomadland
BEST EDITING
Andy Canny - The Invisible Man
Scott Cummings - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Merawi Gerima - Residue
Enat Sidi - I Carry You With Me
WINNER: Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Nicole Beharie - Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner - The Assistant
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
BEST MALE LEAD
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Rob Morgan - Bull
Steven Yeun - Minari
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Alexis Chikaeze - Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han - Minari
Valerie Mahaffey - French Exit
Talia Ryder - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
WINNER: Yuh-jung Youn - Minari
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Orion Lee - First Cow
WINNER: Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Benedict Wong - Nine Days
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD — Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast
WINNER: One Night in Miami...
Director: Regina King
Casting Directors: Kimberly R. Hardin
Ensemble Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
Collective
Director/Producer: Alexander Nanau
Producers: Hanka Kastelicová, Bernard Michaux, Bianca Oana
WINNER: Crip Camp
Directors/Producers: Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham
Producer: Sara Bolder
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Director/Producer: Kirsten Johnson
Producers: Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness
The Mole Agent
Director: Maite Alberdi
Producer: Marcela Santibáñez
Time
Director/Producer: Garrett Bradley
Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Bacurau
Brazil
Directors: Juliano Dornelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Disciple
India
Director: Chaitanya Tamhane
Night of the Kings
Ivory Coast
Director: Philippe Lacôte
Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Hungary
Director: Lili Horvát
WINNER: Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Director: Jasmila Žbanić
PRODUCERS AWARD — The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.
Kara Durrett
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD — The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
David Midell - Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Ekwa Msangi - Director of Farewell Amor
Annie Silverstein - Director of Bull
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD — The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Cecilia Aldarondo - Director of Landfall
Elegance Bratton - Director of Pier Kids
Elizabeth Lo - Director of Stray
TV AWARDS
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
Executive Producers: Jeff Dupre, Joshua Bennett, Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius
City So Real
Produced by: Zak Piper, Steve James
Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder
Immigration Nation
Executive Producers: Christina Clusiau, Shaul Schwarz, Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin, Brandon Hill, Christian Thompson
Co-Executive Producers: Andrey Alistratov, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg, Lauren Haber
Love Fraud
Executive Producers: Rachel Grady, Heidi Ewing, Amy Goodman Kass, Vinnie Malhotra, Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman
We're Here
Creators/Executive Producers: Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram
Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Peter LoGreco
Co-Executive Producers: Erin Haglund, Sabrina Mar
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
WINNER: I May Destroy You
Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel
Executive Producers: Phil Clarke, Roberto Troni
Little America
Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, Alan Yang, Siân Heder, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon
Small Axe
Executive Producers: Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner, Steve McQueen
A Teacher
Creator/Executive Producer: Hanna Fidell
Executive Producers: Michael Costigan, Kate Mara, Louise Shore, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst
Co-Executive Producer: Daniel Pipski
Unorthodox
Creator/Executive Producer: Anna Winger
Creator: Alexa Karolinski
Executive Producer: Henning Kamm
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Elle Fanning - The Great
WINNER: Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Abby McEnany - Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón - We Are Who We Are
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Conphidance - Little America
Adam Ali - Little America
Nicco Annan - P-Valley
WINNER: Amit Rahav - Unorthodox
Harold Torres - Zero, Zero, Zero
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
WINNER: I May Destroy You
Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight
