Stars strike a pose in EW's 2020 Independent Spirit Awards portrait studio

On the eve of the Academy Awards, stars gathered by the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., to hand out the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards — with accolades going to The Farewell, Booksmart, Adam Sandler, and more. Check out the full list of who went home with awards (which also included Willem Dafoe for supporting actor and Renée Zellweger for lead actress), and stay here to see the winners, nominees, and presenters who stopped through EW's portrait studio.