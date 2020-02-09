Stars strike a pose in EW's 2020 Independent Spirit Awards portrait studio

Adam Sandler
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
On the eve of the Academy Awards, stars gathered by the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., to hand out the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards — with accolades going to The Farewell, Booksmart, Adam Sandler, and more. Check out the full list of who went home with awards (which also included Willem Dafoe for supporting actor and Renée Zellweger for lead actress), and stay here to see the winners, nominees, and presenters who stopped through EW's portrait studio.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lulu Wang
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Elisabeth Moss
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Idina Menzel
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Renée Zellweger
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Octavia Spencer and Rachel Brosnahan
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bong Joon Ho
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Robert De Niro
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daniele Tate Melia, Lulu Wang, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, and Anita Gou
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alfre Woodard
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe, and Scarlett Johansson
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Olivia Wilde
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zazie Beetz
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Joey King
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kaitlyn Dever
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ray Liotta
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Beanie Feldstein
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Russell
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noah Jupe
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Steven Bognar, Julie Parker Benello, Lindsay Utz, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert of American Factory
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stefan Bristol and Fredrica Bailey
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noah Baumbach
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Nick Kroll
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jarin Blaschke
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Val Abel, Sergei Stern, Kirill Mikhanovsky, Walter S. Hall, Chris Galust, Michael Manasseri, Alice Austen and Lauren "Lolo" Spencer of Give Me Liberty
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Jim Gaffigan
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein
Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement