Stars strike a pose in EW's 2020 Independent Spirit Awards portrait studio

By Ben Trivett
February 08, 2020 at 08:48 PM EST

1 of 28

Adam Sandler

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty

On the eve of the Academy Awards, stars gathered by the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., to hand out the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards — with accolades going to The Farewell, Booksmart, Adam Sandler, and more. Check out the full list of who went home with awards (which also included Willem Dafoe for supporting actor and Renée Zellweger for lead actress), and stay here to see the winners, nominees, and presenters who stopped through EW's portrait studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Lulu Wang

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty

3 of 28

Elisabeth Moss

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 28

Idina Menzel

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement

5 of 28

Renée Zellweger

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty

6 of 28

Octavia Spencer and Rachel Brosnahan

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 28

Bong Joon Ho

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 28

Robert De Niro

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement

9 of 28

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 28

Daniele Tate Melia, Lulu Wang, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, and Anita Gou 

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 28

Alfre Woodard

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 28

Laura Dern, Willem Dafoe, and Scarlett Johansson

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 28

Olivia Wilde

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 28

Zazie Beetz

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 28

Joey King

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 28

Kaitlyn Dever

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 28

Ray Liotta

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 28

Beanie Feldstein

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 28

Taylor Russell

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 28

Noah Jupe

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 28

Steven Bognar, Julie Parker Benello, Lindsay Utz, Julia Reichert, and Jeff Reichert of American Factory

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 28

Stefan Bristol and Fredrica Bailey

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 28

Noah Baumbach

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 28

Nick Kroll

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 28

Jarin Blaschke

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 28

Val Abel, Sergei Stern, Kirill Mikhanovsky, Walter S. Hall, Chris Galust, Michael Manasseri, Alice Austen and Lauren "Lolo" Spencer of Give Me Liberty

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 28

Jim Gaffigan

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 28

Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein

Benjo Arwas/Contour by Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com