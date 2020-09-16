Watch PeopleTV's ACM Awards red carpet pre-show

Academy of Country Music Awards type TV Show

The Academy of Country Music Awards kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET, but fans don't have to wait that long to get in on all the action.

PeopleTV Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will stream for an hour starting at 7 p.m. ET, will feature interviews with nominees and performers backstage from the famous Grand Ole Opry, as well as an interview with host Keith Urban. It is hosted by PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons.

The pre-show can be viewed right here at EW.com in the video above, as well as at People.com.

Viewers can also expect Urban and Pink to sing their single "One Too Many," a medley performance from all of the Entertainer of the Year nominees, and the return of Taylor Swift to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years to sing her song "Betty" off of her new album Folklore.

After checking out the pre-show, head on over to the 55th ACM Awards, which will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on-demand on CBS All Access.

Related content: