A history of Oscar fashion

Hattie McDaniel was elegant in a turquoise dress and matching beaded jacket, with white gardenias at her collar and in her hair, when she made history as the first black artist to win an Academy Award. The venue where the 12th ceremony was held, the Cocoanut Grove at the Ambassador Hotel, made an exception to its racially discriminatory policy by allowing McDaniel to attend, but the Best Supporting Actress winner was still forced to sit at a separate table against the wall rather than with her Gone with the Wind costars.