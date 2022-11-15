"It's me, hi. I'm the problem. It's me," said the Grammy Awards' eligibility requirements.

Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.

So, what gives? Well, as it turns out, it's all just a matter of time, curious time. Midnights was technically released this year, the album dropped on Oct. 21 and just narrowly missed the window for Grammys consideration. The official deadline to apply ended on Oct. 1 — less than three weeks before the record's dreamy debut — per the Recording Academy's submission guidelines.

That means, unfortunately, Midnights will have to stay in its lavender haze a little bit longer and see if it receives any nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards instead.

Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome. The awards are presented by the music channel MTV. The 'Midnights' album by Taylor Swift, released this year on Oct. 21, just narrowly missed the window for Grammys consideration. | Credit: Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

But, have no fear: Swift is a mastermind who always has a plan. The "Anti-Hero" singer is still nominated for four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Best Song Written for Visual Media for her track "Carolina" for the 2022 film Where the Crawdads Sing and Best Country Song for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," a previously unreleased hit written around the time that Swift penned her 2012 album Red.

Back in 2014, Red was nominated in four different categories at the Grammys — including Album of the Year and Best Country Album — but lost out at the time. Now, both "I Bet You Think About Me" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" from her 2021 re-recording of the album, titled Red (Taylor's Version), have received nominations this year. Yes, Swift is officially in her Red-demption era.

Swift's scorching, 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well" — which detailed a soul-crushing story of love, loss, and stolen scarves — has also received two very interesting nominations: Song of the Year and Best Music Video. While Swift is no stranger to taking home a Grammy or two throughout her career (she currently has 11), the songwriter has been nominated but never won the Song of the Year category yet. Now, it appears that she'll have another chance.

We'll have to wait and see if things play out all too well for Swift when the Grammys air on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.