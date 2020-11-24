Trevor Noah to host the 2021 Grammy Awards
From The Daily Show to music's biggest night! Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 63rd Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, marking his debut as the ceremony's emcee. The Recording Academy and CBS revealed the news Tuesday morning, hours before the nominees are set to be announced.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Trevor said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"
Noah will be following in the footsteps of Alicia Keys, who hosted the last two ceremonies. And while the comedian may seem like an unexpected choice, his Daily Show predecessor Jon Stewart emceed the awards show back in 2001 and 2002. Noah was also nominated for Best Comedy Album at this year's Grammys but lost out to Dave Chappelle's Sticks & Stones.
Dua Lipa, Lauren Daigle, Gayle King, and more will help announce the Grammy nominees today, with the livestream beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
