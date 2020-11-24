Trevor Noah to host the 2021 Grammy Awards

From The Daily Show to music's biggest night! Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 63rd Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, marking his debut as the ceremony's emcee. The Recording Academy and CBS revealed the news Tuesday morning, hours before the nominees are set to be announced.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Trevor said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!"