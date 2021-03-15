Watch Tiffany Haddish learn she won a Grammy in the most adorable way

"I just what? I just won a Grammy?" the actress and comedian bewilderedly asked while shooting Kids Say the Darndest Things.

Tiffany Haddish found out about her Grammy win in the most adorable way.

"I just what? I just won a Grammy?" Haddish asked producers who revealed the news through her earpiece in the middle shooting an episode of Kids Say the Darndest Things on Sunday.

"Are you serious?" the host asked, breaking into tears as she learned she'd won her first Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah, her Netflix comedy special exploring her Jewish ancestry.

After a bit of convincing, Haddish celebrated her big win by sharing a motivational message with her young panelists about why this is so significant to the Black community.

Image zoom Credit: CBS Television Studios

"You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn't won for Best Comedy Album since Whoopi Goldberg," the Girls Trip star said.

Adding, "Can I tell you why I'm crying? There's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And there are times where you wonder, 'Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm just going to put my best foot forward and I'm going to give the world the best that I got.' Anything is possible."

Haddish's first Grammy nomination was for Best Spoken Word Album in 2019 for The Last Black Unicorn but she lost to former president Jimmy Carter.

Kids Say the Darndest Things is set to return in 2021 at its new home on CBS.