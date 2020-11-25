The Weeknd calls Grammys 'corrupt,' slams lack of 'transparency' after nominations shutout

The Weeknd is not happy about being shut out of the 2021 Grammys.

The "Blinding Lights" singer was one of the most notable snubs of this year's crop of nominees, earning zero nods despite the commercial success and generally positive reception of his 2020 album After Hours, and he registered his displeasure on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," the Weeknd wrote. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"

Representatives for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In an interview with Variety earlier Tuesday, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr. responded to the Weeknd's shutout, saying that "it really just comes down to the voting body that decides."

"I don't think this calls [the nominating process] into question, honestly," Mason said. "The process is there so we can continue to monitor excellence. I was in the 'core room' this year [which decides the Big Four categories of Best Album, Song, Record, and New Artist] and I observed, and the people that were in it are music professionals — they are excellent, at the top of their craft in songwriting and producing, and there are a lot of artists. They were critically listening to every song that came across their desks — or virtual desks — so I don't think it shows a flaw in the process."

The Grammys have often been criticized in the past for a perceived bias against Black artists in the Big Four categories. The Song and Record of the Year awards went to a rap song for the first time ever in 2019, with Childish Gambino's "This Is America" taking both trophies. Black musicians including Drake, Frank Ocean, and Diddy have also been outspoken in their criticism of the awards.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy announced it was eliminating the word "urban" from all but one category, following outcry from artists like Tyler, the Creator, who said their music was categorized as "urban" because of their race.