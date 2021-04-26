Yes, Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn did win a Grammy for Folklore

Taylor Swift has something fun to share with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn: a Grammy.

As some devoted fans discovered recently in a credit listed on the Grammy's official website, Alwyn was acknowledged for his work on Folklore, which took home Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

We recently did our own sleuthing when it came to confirming that Alwyn did indeed help Swift write some of her songs on Folklore, as she originally credited him in an Instagram post under the alias William Bowery. Fans suspected that it was Alwyn who Swift was really talking about, and her acceptance speech after winning album of the year seemingly confirmed that when she gave him a shout-out and acknowledged his support in making the album by saying, "Joe is the first person I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Representatives for the Grammys didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

In a recent interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, Swift opened up on how her relationship with Alwyn changed her life — and how he actually inspired the song "Peace" on Folklore.

"The song is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," Swift told McCartney. "I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

Despite the fact Swift tends keep Alwyn's name out of interviews for privacy purposes, most fans know that her partner of four years has been an instrumental (if quiet) part of her creativity.