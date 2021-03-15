Taylor Swift makes history with Album of the Year win at the Grammys

The singer-songwriter is the first woman to win Album of the Year three times.

She comes back stronger than a '90s trend indeed.

Taylor Swift made Grammys history Sunday night when she won Album of the Year for her eighth album, Folklore, becoming the first woman to claim the award three times. She also becomes just the fourth performer overall to notch three wins in this category.

Swift was up against Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Haim's Women in Music Pt. III, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, Coldplay's Everyday Life, Black Pumas' Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), and Jhené Aiko's Chilombo for the award.

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Upon accepting the honor, Swift thanked many people, including her collaborators Serban Ghenea, who mixed the album, and Justin Vernon, of Bon Iver ("I'm so excited to meet you one day," she said of Vernon). She also thanked her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, adding that he's "the first person I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

"I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every song that I write," Swift said, referring to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and their three children. "But mostly we just want thank the fans — you guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are forever by this. And thank you to the Recording Academy, we'll never forget that you did this for us."

Swift went into the night with six nominations, and also returned to the Grammys stage for the first time since 2016 to perform "Cardigan," "August," and "Willow."

It's been a busy year for the singer-songwriter, who, in addition to releasing Folklore last July, also released her ninth album, Evermore in December. And in a bid to own the masters to her first six records, she has started re-recording her old music. The first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), will hit shelves and streaming services April 9, and Swift promises she is hard at work on recording the rest of her old catalog.