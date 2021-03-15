Taylor Swift returns to Grammys stage to perform 'Cardigan'-led medley

Taylor Swift made a triumphant return to the Grammys stage Sunday night to perform a trio of hits from her two 2020 albums: "Cardigan," "August," and "Willow."

Swift brought the sweater-weather vibes by starting off with "Cardigan," the lead single off Folklore. She graced a set dressed up like a cozy cabin in the forest, reminiscent of the location she recorded the album.

After "Cardigan," which she performed lounging on the cabin's roof, Swift swept inside and sang a soulful rendition of "August" alongside her producer Jack Antanoff.

Image zoom Taylor Swift performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards | Credit: TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images

She then pranced off to the field in front of her, dancing while singing "Willow," off her most recent album, Evermore.

The Grammys marked Swift's first public performance of the Folklore and Evermore songs, outside of the Disney+ doc Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Swift was one of many starry performers at Sunday's annual fête, which also featured BTS, Cardi B, Harry Styles Haim, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion.

This year's show was a big one for Swift, a 10-time Grammy winner heading into the evening, where she was nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album (Folklore), Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance ("Cardigan"), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Exile"), and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Beautiful Ghosts," from Cats).

It's been a busy year for the singer-songwriter, who, in addition to releasing Folklore last July, released her ninth album, Evermore, in December. And in a bid to own the masters to her first six records, she has started re-recording her old music. The first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), will hit shelves and streaming services April 9, and Swift promises she is hard at work on recording the rest of her old catalog.