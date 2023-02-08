For years, Spotify has been roasting listeners with their year-end playlists. Now, the company is poking fun at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The streaming service recently unveiled a Bad Bunny– and Taylor Swift–themed playlist called "Speaking Non-English," a nod to CBS' "speaking non-English" closed captioning that appeared on screen as Bad Bunny performed and accepted his award for Best Música Urbana Album at the event Sunday night.

So why is Swift included? Well, she was seen dancing along to Bad Bunny's medley of hits from his chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti at the beginning of the broadcast — not to mention the pair caused a furor among fans when they posed for photos together later in the evening.

Filled with tracks including Bad Bunny's "El Apagón" and Swift's "Lavender Haze," the playlist features a snapshot of the two, which Bad Bunny shared on social media. Along with the image, Spotify asks, "Para cuándo el collab?" — or, "When's the collab?"

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny pose during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

While the West Coast encore and Paramount+ on-demand broadcasts of the Grammys were updated to feature Spanish-language closed captioning during Bad Bunny's performance and acceptance speech, the lack of closed captioning during the initial broadcast sparked backlash on social media, with some fans calling it ignorant and racist.

The Grammy award winner himself even subtly addressed the controversy in his own Instagram post Tuesday, taking the time to thank "the ones that understand me and the ones who don't too."

"The most beautiful word that exists is: THANK YOU. I am grateful to God, for life, for the love I have received. Grateful I get to experience moments I never imagined," Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish. "Thankful for the people who truly love me, the ones who genuinely support me, the ones that understand me and the ones who don't too. Grateful to be able to do what I love most in MUSIC. I'm happy, I'm proud of myself, and for that I give THANKS."

You can listen to Spotify's "Speaking Non-English" playlist below.

