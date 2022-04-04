Ariana Grande might have skipped the 2022 Grammys, but her spirit — and her dress — were well represented.

RuPaul's Drag Race alum (and if there was any justice in the world, the winner of All Stars season 6) Trinity K. Bonet took to the red carpet recreating Grande's 2020 Grammys look: a billowy Giambattista Valli gown, complete with her signature high pony.

Ariana Grande, Trinity K. Bonet Ariana Grande and Trinity K. Bonet | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bonet had previously teased that she — along with fellow queens Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Jaida Essence Hall, Alexis Mateo, and Coco Montrese — would be recreating iconic Grammy looks on the red carpet. And, naturally, they delivered.

"We'll be wearing some of the most iconic looks that were on the Grammys red carpet," Bonet said on Instagram before the show. "You can only imagine who I'm doing. I try to think outside of the box. So, it's probably not somebody that you know."

Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens at the 2022 Grammy Awards | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grande, a huge Drag Race fan herself, showed her love for Bonet's spot-on homage, commenting on the season 6 contestant's Instagram, "Oh my goodness. Honored. You are perfect."

Though she was nominated for three Grammys for Positions, Grande couldn't attend the ceremony, but she did commemorate her sixth studio album's success on social media, posting a series of videos from her Positions era.

"I love this album so. It's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love," Grande wrote. "To have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard ... is not something to take for granted, we've already won. Have a beautiful time, I am celebrating all of you there today!"