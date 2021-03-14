Watch the Grammy Awards red carpet livestream with EW and PEOPLE

Music's biggest night is finally here, and EW and PEOPLE are teaming up once again to get you pumped for the Grammys.

Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE's Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards pre-show will be hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein today from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET/3:30-4:30 p.m. PT.

As with our Emmys and ACM pre-shows in September, the special will be broadcast live from our New York studio. The show will consist of both pre-taped interviews and live one-on-ones with music's biggest stars at the Grammys.

The annual awards show is happening uncharacteristically late this year. The Recording Academy announced in early January that it was pushing back the Jan. 31 ceremony to March due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Trevor Noah hosts tonight's celebration, which will air live from the Los Angeles Convention Center starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via CBS and Paramount+.