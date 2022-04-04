Olivia Rodrigo had a Grammys night that was anything but Sour

The "Drivers License" singer won three of her seven nominations for her debut album, Sour.

Sunday night was a big one for Olivia Rodrigo.

Attending her first-ever Grammy Awards, not only did the 19-year-old musician give an impeccable performance of her monster hit "Drivers License," she also took home trophies for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammy Awards. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In her speech for the latter Grammy, Rodrigo thanked her parents for their support. "When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel, and she thought I was joking, and I got super defensive," says the newly minted winner. "And so the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy she was very supportive, even though I'm sure she thought it was just a little kid pipe dream."

"I want to thank my mom and my dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover. This for you guys, and because of you guys," she finished.

Rodrigo had a meteoric rise in early 2021 when "Drivers License" went viral, and led to a string of celebrated singles like "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U" from her debut album Sour.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.