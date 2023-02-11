"I had like three flasks at the table… Always be prepared!"

Lizzo brought Adele a flask of wine for the Grammys, then had it herself: 'I legitimately was so drunk'

Sure, the onstage entertainment at the 2023 Grammy Awards was interesting and all, but everyone knows the real festivities were taking place at Lizzo and Adele's table.

The "About Damn Time" singer, who won the award for Record of the Year, revealed on Friday's episode of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show that she brought multiple flasks of booze for her and the "Easy on Me" chanteuse to the event, and that the Grammy-winning artists then proceeded to get "so drunk" together.

"Mine was tequila. I had tequila in a flask," she said, "and I also had a flask of white wine — sauvignon blanc — and I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers."

She continued, laughing, "I have so many flasks. I had like three flasks at the table… Always be prepared!"

Turns out, Adele was also ready to let her hair down. The pair repeatedly raised their glasses flasks to toast their numerous nominations and victories — Lizzo for her Record of the Year win, Adele for snagging Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me" — throughout the evening.

"I legitimately was so drunk," Lizzo recalled. "Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point. We were like, 'Wait. Did they do Best New Artist?' We didn't even know. And then when it was time and they would just call out names, we'd just be like, 'Smile, smile.'"

Lizzo also shared her excitement upon finding out from Adele that she had personally requested to sit next to her during the show.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Adele and Lizzo seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lizzo was 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys. | Credit: John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

"I had zero say in where I was sitting," she said. "But Adele had 100 percent say in where she was sitting. Adele FaceTimed me when I was at Grammy rehearsal a few days before, and she was like 'Oh my god, oh my god, we're sitting next to each other.'"

"She was like, 'I wanted to sit next to you,'" Lizzo continued. "I was like, 'Well, great, because I wanted to sit next to you!'"

Watch Lizzo describe her and Adele's night out — and winning Record of the Year — in the clip above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.