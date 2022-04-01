The singer is among the last of the performers announced for this year's ceremony, in support of her Album of the Year–nominated jazz project with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale.

Lady Gaga is shifting legendary stages, from the Oscars to the Grammys.

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the voice behind the Album of the Year–nominated jazz project Love for Sale will perform at Sunday's ceremony, becoming one of the last performers confirmed to hit the Grammys stage as part of its 2022 event.

Representatives for Gaga and her Love for Sale collaborator, Tony Bennett, did not immediately return EW's request for confirmation on whether or not the latter would join Gaga on stage for her performance.

"You didn't think we'd show up to Vegas without her, did you?" the Recording Academy tweeted Friday, revealing that Gaga would join this year's previously announced lineup, which already includes Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Maverick City Music, and Nas.

Released in late 2021, Love for Sale was touted as the final album Bennett and Gaga would make together, following the success of their No. 1-debuting 2014 LP, Cheek to Cheek, which won a Grammy in 2015.

In November, CBS aired the One Last Time concert special featuring footage from what was then revealed to be the duo's last performance together, in which Gaga emotionally escorted Bennett — who has Alzheimer's — off stage for the final time.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gag Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett performing at 'One Last Time' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Tony, we're all so grateful to have witnessed your talent, your generosity, your creativity, your kindness, and your service through all the years," Gaga said at the event as the audience rose to its feet to herald the 95-year-old icon. "Mr. Bennett, it would be my honor to escort you off the stage."

Gaga also made headlines for reportedly personally requesting that screen legend Liza Minnelli accompany her to last Sunday's Oscars to present the award for Best Picture.

The 64th Grammys air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.