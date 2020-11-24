Justin Bieber 'feels weird' Changes is nominated for Pop Vocal Album Grammy instead of R&B

Justin Bieber was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but he didn't exactly celebrate the milestone.

After the 2021 nominations were announced, the singer posted a statement on Instagram that revealed he was actually feeling "weird" about how his album Changes is nominated in the pop category and not R&B.

"I am very meticulous and intentional about my music," Bieber wrote. "With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."

Bieber went on to explain that he "grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound" and "for this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!"

He also wanted to "be clear" that while he "absolutely" loves pop music, "it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around." And he still has "gratitude" for "feeling respected" and he feels "honored to be nominated either way."

"Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em," Bieber wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms."

Read his full statement below:

Along with Changes being nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Bieber is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions" featuring Quavo.