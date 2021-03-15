H.E.R. wins Song of the Year Grammy for 'I Can't Breathe'

Second time's the charm, right? After being nominated for Song of the Year two years in a row, H.E.R. finally took home the trophy on Sunday at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. H.E.R. beat out competition from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and J.P. Saxe to win the award.

"We wrote this song over FaceTime, and I had no idea that my fear would turn into change. But that's why I write music, that's why I do this," Gabriella Wilson said in her acceptance speech. "I'm so grateful. I thank God for giving me the gift of a voice and a pen and using me as a vessel to create change."

Image zoom Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The winning song, "I Can't Breathe," was released on Juneteeth 2020 (the same day as competitor Beyoncé's "Black Parade") and its lyrics are in tune with the protests against racist police violence that were raging across the country last summer in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd.

"That fight we had in us the summer of 2020, keep that same energy," Wilson said to close out her speech.