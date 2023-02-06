And a superfan got to announce him as the winner!

Harry Styles beats out Beyoncé in surprise Grammys win for Album of the Year

It's a surprise party at Harry's House!

While host Trevor Noah presented the award, he bestowed the honor of announcing Styles as the winner to Reina, a 78-year-old grandmother from Sudbury, Ontario, who was invited to the ceremony along with other superfans of Album of the Year nominees.

On stage, Styles gave Reina a big hug before approaching the microphone to give kudos to his fellow nominees. "Man, I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I've listened to everyone in this category," he said, before seemingly referencing his surprising win. "And I think on nights like tonight it's so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

Harry Styles accepts the award for Album Of The Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) Harry Styles and superfan Reina at the 2023 Grammy Awards | Credit: Christopher Polk/getty

He continued, "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful. This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much."

The 29-year-old Brit also picked up the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the ceremony.

It's been a big year for Styles, who recently concluded the North American leg of his Love on Tour with a pair of birthday shows in Palm Springs, Calif. He's had sold-out shows all across Europe and the U.S., including 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden and the Forum — not to mention his Coachella performances.

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Harry Styles won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Harry's House debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since broken a slew of records, including Taylor Swift's record for first-week vinyl sales. Its lead single, "As It Was," remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks and was Spotify's most-streamed song in 2022.

Styles went into Sunday night's awards with six nominations. He previously won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar" off 2019's Fine Line.