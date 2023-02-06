International hip-hop star Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammys ceremony with a performance of songs from his Un Verano Sin Ti album, but some viewers at home were hung up on the telecast.

Instead of the traditional closed captions, the captions CBS provided for Bad Bunny read "singing in non-English" as he performed in Spanish. Later, when Bad Bunny took the stage to give an acceptance speech that was partly in English, partly in Spanish, the captions similarly read "speaking non-English."

Other English-speaking artists highlighted at the Grammys were given standard closed captions on the telecast. EW reached out to reps for CBS for comment.

Bad Bunny's performance received additional attention when cameras caught Taylor Swift dancing along to his hits. The artist from Puerto Rico then walked up to receive the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Bad Bunny performs at the 2023 Grammys | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"Gracias. This is really easy. Humble," he said. "It's easy because I just made this album with love and passion, nothing else. And when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier, the life is easier. I want to thank everyone who listens to my music."

Continuing in Spanish, Bad Bunny thanked "all the Latinos in the world" and "in the United States," as translated by Billboard.

"Thank you to all the artists that worked on this album, to the producers, Beto, Tainy," he said, alternating between Spanish and English. "I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the capital of reggeaton." He then dedicated the award to "the legends" and "new artists" who "keep this movement alive and keep refreshing it."

"To all the talents," he added in Spanish, "let's keep taking this genre to new levels."