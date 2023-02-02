Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, and more are set to perform on music's biggest night.

Everything we know about the 2023 Grammys

Not even a full year after last year's ceremony, music's biggest night is back. And good news: EW has you covered for everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy Awards, including who's performing, who's nominated, and which new awards will be handed out.

When and where are the 2023 Grammys?

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stars will attend the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the 2023 Grammys?

The show will air live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah will make his return. Fresh off his last appearance as the host of The Daily Show in December, he is likely itching to comment on current events and make playful jabs at the nominees.

Grammys host Trevor Noah Grammys host Trevor Noah | Credit: Michael Schwartz/CBS

Who is nominated at the 2023 Grammys?

Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for Renaissance as well as Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Break My Soul." She is now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations for an artist in Grammys history — they have 88 nods each.

The Album of the Year race is going to be a tight one, with Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, Adele's 30, and Harry Styles' Harry's House also in the running.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing at the 2023 Grammys?

At the time of publication, the slate of Grammys performers includes Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Sam Smith. Will we get a surprise set from big nominees Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or Adele? Only time will tell.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Grammys?

What new awards will be given out at the 2023 Grammys?

The Recording Academy has added five new categories this year: Best Alternative Music Performance, Songwriter of the Year Non-Classical, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and Best Americana Performance.

Who will be honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2023 Grammys?

In this year's In Memoriam tribute, Kacey Musgraves will celebrate Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will honor Christine McVie; and Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform in remembrance of former Migos member Takeoff.

Will there be a 2023 Grammys red-carpet live show?

You can watch the year's best and brightest show off their looks on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards pre-show, hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, on EW's YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the 2023 Grammys Premiere ceremony?

The live pre-game to the big event, the Grammys Premiere ceremony, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. There, 80 of the 91 Grammy awards will be given out, and audiences can watch performances from current nominees Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar, Carlos Vives, and more.

Who will win at the 2023 Grammys?

Who knows?! But we can predict who could win. On this week's episode of The Awardist, EW critic Leah Greenblatt and senior editor Jason Lamphier joined host Gerrad Hall to give their predictions in the major categories. Plus, Grammys host Trevor Noah and executive producer Ben Winston chat about the upcoming show.