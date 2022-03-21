Who should win the top categories at the 2022 Grammys? Vote in our poll
Music's biggest night is almost here.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, recognizing some of the best artists, albums, and compositions of the year. Top nominees include Jon Batiste with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight nods each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo trail closely behind with seven; and all artists are nominated for the coveted Album of the Year this year alongside Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.
Comedian, TV host, and political commentator Trevor Noah will once again emcee the ceremony, which will feature performances by fellow nominees BTS, Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Brandi Carlile, among others. While Recording Academy members vote for winners, the people's choice matters to EW, too. We want to hear from you: Which artists should win Grammys in each category? Click through the categories and cast your votes below.
The 2022 Grammys will Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments