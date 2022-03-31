Your guide to where to watch, when to watch, who's performing, and how the Recording Academy will prepare after this year's Oscars snafu.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys, including its plans post-Slap

Music lovers, rejoice: The wait is almost over. The 64th Grammy Awards, originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles, will now be rolling out its red carpet this Sunday in Las Vegas.

Postponed due to COVID-19 concerns (much like last year), music's biggest night will make a return to an arena setting, with larger-than-life performances from some of the world's most gifted performers.

Here's everything you need to know before tuning in, including how to watch, who's nominated, who's performing, and how the Recording Academy is taking measures after The Great Slap of 2022.

When and where are this year's Grammys?

The Grammys will take place Sunday, April 3, 2022. The ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

How can I watch?

The show will air on CBS and can also be viewed via a TV provider such as Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Reprising his role as host, comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will take to the stage to discuss current events — and surely take some cracks at a few of the nominees. (Choose wisely, Trevor!)

Who is nominated?

Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. trailing closely behind with eight nods each. The Recording Academy changed the general field categories for the first time this year, recognizing 10 nominees for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.

Who will perform?

R&B duo Silk Sonic, who are up for four awards this year, will open the show on Sunday. Other performers include nominees Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Maverick City Music, and Nas.

In addition, Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Cynthia Erivo are set to take the stage for a special tribute honoring the late Grammy-winning theater composer Stephen Sondheim.

The highly anticipated BTS performance is now up in the air after band member J-Hope tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and Jungkook tested positive this week. Kanye West, whose album Donda is nominated for Album of the Year, was originally set to perform but has been removed from the lineup after he used a racial slur online against host Trevor Noah. However, the rapper-producer could still attend the ceremony.

In the wake of the viral slapping incident at the Oscars this past weekend, a representative for the Recording Academy revealed to The New York Times that "there are plans in place for a variety of scenarios," but left it at that.

The Foo Fighters were also set to perform but have since canceled due to the unexpected death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. A tribute honoring Hawkins will still take place during the live broadcast.

Will there be a red-carpet live show?

Yes! You can catch all the looks, from the dazzling to the daring, as they sashay on the red carpet during the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards pre-show, hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, on EW's YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Grammy Awards Premiere ceremony?

Similar to a pre-show, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

LeVar Burton will host the pre-show, where more than 70 Grammys spanning across all genres of music will be awarded. Performances for the Premiere Ceremony include country singer and Best New Artist nominee Jimmie Allen and three-time-nominated Americana artist Allison Russell.

Who will win?

