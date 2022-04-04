The Grammy winner performed her songs "Damage" and "We Made It' before being joined by Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz for "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

H.E.R. jams out with legends Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at the Grammys

As if it wasn't enough to win again at the Grammys Awards, H.E.R. got to perform with some living legends this year.

On Sunday night, the R&B prodigy sang Song of the Year nominee "Damage" with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the producers best known for providing Janet Jackson her signature sound.

H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz H.E.R. performing with Lenny Kravitz at the 2022 Grammy Awards. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shortly after, iconic Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker came onstage to accompany H.E.R. for "We Made It," another track off her Grammy-nominated 2021 album Back of My Mind.

For a big finish, rockstar Lenny Kravitz came onstage to sing his 1993 hit "Are You Gonna Come My Way" with the 24-year-old singer-songwriter, who will soon star in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Appearing recently on EW's The Awardist podcast, H.E.R. said, in reference to some of the artists being recognized as the Record Academy improve their nomination and voting process, "There's a lot of dope artists that are really just influencing the world and the things that we love. They're shifting the culture."

As Sunday's performance proves, H.E.R. can absolutely count herself among those artists.