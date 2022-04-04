The best moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

Surest thing: Silk Sonic

Death, taxes, the velvety steal-your-girl bops of Silk Sonic: These are the things we still know to be true in 2022. Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak opened the ceremony with the horny, horn-y "777" — maybe a little on the nose for this year's Vegas location, lyrics-wise, with its bouncy couplets about blackjack, baccarat, and blowing dice, but the duo's solid-gold throwbacks did exactly what they came to do: Please the full swath of TikTok kids, Boomer dads, and pelvis-forward aunties in one Silky swiveling swoop. —Leah Greenblatt