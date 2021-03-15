Grammys fall to an all-time ratings low, but top other pandemic-era awards shows

The 63rd Grammy Awards drew less than half the viewership of last year's ceremony, continuing an industrywide trend of declining ratings for awards shows and a string of precipitous drops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nielsen data, Sunday's Grammy broadcast on CBS was watched by 8.8 million live viewers, a 53-percent tumble from last year's 18.7 million. That marks an all-time low for the ceremony, though it's a higher number than the Golden Globes managed last month (6.8 million viewers) or the Emmys in September (6.1 million viewers). The previous Grammys low was 17 million viewers in 2006.

Unlike the Globes and Emmys, this year's Grammys did not lean on Zoom acceptance speeches, instead making use of an outdoor, socially distanced setup in downtown Los Angeles for winners to claim their trophies. The show also featured a star-studded, performance-heavy lineup that included Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, BTS, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah emceed the ceremony, which was delayed from its usual slot in late January or early February due to the pandemic.

The Grammys telecast also saw record-setting moments for both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, and overall it was well-received by many critics and viewers weighing in on social media.

The next big awards show of the season will be the Oscars, airing April 25 on ABC.