See who walked away with gold — and who just walked away — at the 65th annual Grammys.

Grammy Awards 2023: See the complete list of winners (updating live)

It's been quite a year for music, from Beyoncé's unbreakable soul and Adele's "Easy" listening to Bad Bunny's hot boy Verano and Harry Style's House party. Now we get to see who will be needing a U-Haul to take all their trophies home from the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Bey's going in with the most nominations (nine), bringing her career total to a record 88, tying with her equally overachieving husband, Jay-Z. Her Renaissance is up for Album of the Year, along with Adele's 30, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, ABBA's first album of new material in 40 years — and their last album ever — Voyage, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous, Harry Styles' Harry's House, Lizzo's Special, Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days, and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres.

Noticeably absent from this year's nominees are Silk Sonic, Drake, and the Weeknd, who had all asked to be removed from consideration — for different reasons. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Midnights, one of the biggest albums of 2022, didn't quite make the cutoff point for the Recording Academy's guidelines, so she'll have to wait another year to claim those nods. Still, her "All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)" was nominated for Song of the Year.

Trevor Noah returned for his third year as host, having left his day job at The Daily Show to get some more of this action: standing around on a stage telling jokes. As a now-seasoned Grammy host, Noah's learned a thing or two about the gig.

"Sometimes when you're doing a live award show you can focus so much on the production of it that you forget what's happening right in front of your eyes. And that is, some of the greatest talents of a generation are performing live in front of you," Noah told EW's Awardist podcast. "And so if anything, it taught me to be present in the moment, to focus on what's happening so I could sort of be the conduit to the audience ... It's just this live volcano that's erupting in front of our eyes, and it's beautiful to be a part of."

Follow along with EW as we update the winners list below.

Grammys host Trevor Noah Grammys host Trevor Noah | Credit: Michael Schwartz/CBS

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — Gayle

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: "Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Rosewood" — Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" — Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming and Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — Domi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams

"Old Man" — Beck

"Wild Child" — The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" — Idles

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Holiday" — Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine" — Ghost

"We'll Be Back" — Megadeth

"Kill or Be Killed" — Muse

"Degradation Rules" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

"Blackout" — Turnstile

Best Instrumental Composition

"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera

"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón

"Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez

WINNER: "Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer

"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton

"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)" — Danny Elfman

"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Beouf

WINNER: "Scrapple from the Apple" — John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Let it Happen" — Louis Cole

"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier

"Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

WINNER: "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza

"2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" — Doja Cat

"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" — Hitkidd & Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Beautiful" — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

"First Class" — Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" — Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Wait For U" — Future feat. Drake & Tems

"God Did" — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

Viajante — Fonseca

Dharma+ — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

Motomami — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina — Chiquis

Un Canto Por México — El Musical

La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy — Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle

Legendario — Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It'll All Make Sense" (Bluegrass Version) — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

"Life According to Raechel" — Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty" — Fantastic Negrito

"Stompin' Ground" — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

"Silver Moon" [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith] — Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

"The Message" — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Made Up Mind" — Bonnie Raitt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

WINNER: Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino

WINNER: Encanto — Germaine Franco

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory

WINNER: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques

Old World — Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Be Alive (From King Richard)" — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

"Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)" — Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)" — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

"Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)" — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

"Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

"We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)" — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy, & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner, & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ the Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee, & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff, & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven, & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live on Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen, & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best R&B Performance

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" — Snoh Aalegra

"Plastic Off the Sofa" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Keeps On Fallin'" — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight" — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only — Adele

Our World — Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía

Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists

A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" — Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" — Big Thief

"King' — Florence + the Machine

"Chaise Longue" — Wet Leg

"Spitting off the Edge of the World" — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" — Turnstile

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" — The War on Drugs

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange" — Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" — Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" — Maren Morris

"Live Forever" — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" — Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

"Going Where the Lonely Go" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs — Will Ackerman

Joy — Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer with Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt

WINNER: Mystic Mirror — White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Rounds (Live)" — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

"Keep Holding On" — Gerald Albright, soloist

"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist

"Call of the Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist

"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist

"Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton, & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber, & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango at the Wall in New York — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida — Danilo Pérez feat. the Global Messengers

If You Will — Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Positive" — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, & Juan Winans, songwriters

"When I Pray" — Doe; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

"Kingdom" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, & Jacob Poole, songwriters

"The Better Benediction" — PJ Morton featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers, & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

"Get Up" — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett, & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" — Crowder feat. Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover, & Jeff Sojka, songwriter

"So Good" — Doe; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones, & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

"For God Is With Us" — For King & Country & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

"Fear Is Not My Future" — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake, & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

"Holy Forever" — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin, & Phil Wickham, songwriters

"Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)" — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson, & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die to Live — Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Clarity — Doe

One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New — Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion — Elevation Worship

Breathe — Maverick City Music

Life After Death — TobyMac

Always — Chris Tomlin

My Jesus — Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let's Just Praise the Lord — Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson

2:22 — Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow

"High and Lonesome" — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

"Prodigal Daughter" — Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be... — Keb' Mo'

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... — Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward the Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues — Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie — Buddy Guy

Get on Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall

Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland

Crown — Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper

Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound — Judy Collins

Revealer — Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of the Line — Janis Ian

Age of Apathy — Aoife O'Donovan

Hell on Church Street — Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band from Tigerland

Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani (Live at the Getty Center) — Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani

Lucky Man — Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time's the Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na" — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" — Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" — Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest, & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Children's Music Album

Into the Little Blue House — Wendy and DB

Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

The Movement — Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet — Justin Roberts

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me — Viola Davis

Music Is History — Questlove

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick, & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb, & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson. & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life's Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against the Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal, & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life's Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson, & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas, & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty

WINNER: Harry's House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder, & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst "D'mile" Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

"Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

"Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)" — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

"Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)" — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Aguilera — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej, & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories...Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell, & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing the Invisible - Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making of the Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post, & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone, & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy, & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath of the World" — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians of the University of Michigan Department of Chamber Music & University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

"Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Eastman: Stay on It" — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

"John Williams - The Berlin Concert" — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

"Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman" — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: "Eurydice" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore, & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Davis: X - The Life and Times f Malcolm X" — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson, & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: "St. John Passion"— John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

"Born" — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers, & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: "Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez, & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: "Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets" — Dover Quartet

"Musical Remembrances" — Neave Trio

"Perspectives" — Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: :Evergreen" — Attacca Quartet

"What Is American" — PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: "Isolation Variation" — Hilary Hahn

Bach: "The Art of Life" — Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: "Diabelli Variations" — Mitsuko Uchida

"Letters for the Future" — Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

"A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic" — Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)

How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J'Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & the Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice of Nature - The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: "Ligneous Suite" — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: "Intonations" — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: "The Wrath of God" — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester

Puts: "Contact" — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & the Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: "Requiem for the Enslaved" — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé, & Hub New Music)