Grammy Awards 2022: See the list of winners (updating live)

The lyrics to Grammy winner Harry Styles' new song "As It Was" apply perfectly to the 2022 Grammy Awards, airing live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas: "You know it's not the same as it was."

Originally set to take place in January, the date for this year's ceremony was pushed due to COVID-19 concerns and the location was changed from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The Recording Academy also added two new categories — Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album — and they've changed the general field categories for the first time this year, recognizing 10 nominees for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The one thing we know hasn't changed: Viewers can count on seeing some great performances.

Check out the list of nominees below, and follow along as we update it with winners as they are announced.

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me by Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

"Drivers License" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight for You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave the Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlisle

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grande

"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) — Nora Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

WINNER: "Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin' — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden — Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls — Taylor Eigst

At Blue Noe Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 — Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"Ohms" — Deftones

"Making a Fire" — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis" — Deftones

"The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing the Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting on a War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home to Me" — BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

"Fight for You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can a Heart Take" — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Good Days" — SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something to Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind — H.E.R.

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"My.Life" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride Is the Devil" — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" — Doja Cat

"Industry Baby — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname" — Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

"My. Life" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves

WINNER: "You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

WINNER: "Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Camera Roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

WINNER: "Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)Chris Stapleton

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

WINNER: Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day — Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever — Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Sackodougou" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

"Kick Those Feet" — Kenny Barron, soloist

"Bigger Than Us" — Jon Batiste

"Absence" — Terence Blanchard, soloist

WINNER: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" — Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul — Jon Batiste

Absence — Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

WINNER: Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band Live — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live at Birdland! — The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love — Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling — Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story — Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency — Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Voice of God" — Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

"Joyful" — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

"Help" — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

WINNER: "Never Lost" — CeCe Winans

"Wait on You" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"We Win" — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

"Man of Your Word" — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

WINNER: "Believe for It" — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

"Jireh" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger — Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live) — Tauren Wells

WINNER: Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live in LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

WINNER: Believe for It — CeCe Winans

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith — Harry Connick Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother — Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the Times — The Isaacs

WINNER: My Savior — Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho a La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

WINNER: Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — Karol G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja — Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER: Origen — Juanes

Calambre — Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 — Aida Cuevas

WINNER: A Mis 80's — Vicente Fernández

Seis — Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena — El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso — Aymée Nuviola

Colegas — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru — Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: "Cry" — Jon Batiste

"Love and Regret" — Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" — The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil" — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer" — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

"Avalon" — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

"Bored" — Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

"Call Me a Fool" — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

WINNER: "Cry" — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Diamond Studded Shoes" — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

"Nightflyer" — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

WINNER: Native Sons — Los Lobos

Outside Child — Allison Russell

Stand for Myself — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal — Billy Strings

WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues — Blues Traveler

WINNER: I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis

Take Me Back — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream — The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up — Steve Cropper

WINNER: 662 — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History — Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

WINNER: They're Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live in New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People — Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco

WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a — Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja — Etana

Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin — Sean Paul

Royal — Jesse Royal

WINNER: Beauty in the Silence — Soja

10 — Spice

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: "Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends

WINNER: Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition — WizKid

Best Children's Music Album

Actívate — 123 Andrés

All One Tribe — 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future — Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World — Falu

Crayon Kids — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford

Evolution — Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.

Thanks for Risking Your Life — Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From the North Country — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella — (Various Artists); Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt (& Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor

In the Heights — (Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

One Night in Miami — Leslie Odom Jr. (& Various Artists); Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor

Respect — Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray & Jason Michael Webb, compilation producers

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 — (Various Artists ); Doug Besterman, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, compilation producers

WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day; Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton — Kris Bowers, composer

Dune — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

WINNER: Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Agatha All Along" (from WandaVision: Episode 7) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

WINNER: "All Eyes On Me" (from Inside) — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

"All I Know So Far" (from Pink: All I Know So Far) — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

"Fight for You" (from Judas and the Black Messiah) — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from Respect) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" (from One Night in Miami) — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Beautiful Is Black" — Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

"Cat and Mouse" — Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

"Dreaming in Lions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

WINNER: "Eberhard" — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Chopsticks" — Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

"For the Love of a Princess" (from Braveheart) — Robin Smith, arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

"Infinite Love" — Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

WINNER: "Meta Knight's Revenge" (from Kirby Superstar) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

The Struggle Within — Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"The Bottom Line" — Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

"A Change Is Gonna Come" — Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Eleanor Rigby" — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

WINNER: "To the Edge of Longing" (edit version) — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Muhly: Throughline" — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy" — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Choral Performance

"It's a Long Way" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

"Rising w/the Crossing" — Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons" — Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

"Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom" — Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)

"The Singing Guitar" — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Opera Recording

"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

"Glass: Akhnaten" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

"Little: Soldier Songs" — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking" — JACK Quartet

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Sandbox percussion

"Archetypes" — Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

"Bruits" — Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Alone Together" — Jennifer Koh

"An American Mosaic" — Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas" — Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos" — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

"Mak Bach" — Mak Grgić

"Of Power" — Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions — Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers — Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise — Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows — Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Music Video

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

WINNER: "Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix

WINNER: Summer of Soul — Various Artists