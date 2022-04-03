Grammy Awards 2022: See the list of winners (updating live)
The lyrics to Grammy winner Harry Styles' new song "As It Was" apply perfectly to the 2022 Grammy Awards, airing live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas: "You know it's not the same as it was."
Originally set to take place in January, the date for this year's ceremony was pushed due to COVID-19 concerns and the location was changed from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The Recording Academy also added two new categories — Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album — and they've changed the general field categories for the first time this year, recognizing 10 nominees for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
The one thing we know hasn't changed: Viewers can count on seeing some great performances.
Check out the list of nominees below, and follow along as we update it with winners as they are announced.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA
"Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero" (Call Me by Your Name) — Lil Nas X
"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)
"Drivers License" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight for You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
"Leave the Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Anyone" — Justin Bieber
"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlisle
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Positions" — Ariana Grande
"Drivers License" — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
"Butter" — BTS
"Higher Power" — Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) — Nora Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi
That's Life — Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
"Before" — James Blake
"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It" — Caribou
WINNER: "Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol
"The Business" — Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Fallen Embers — Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
Shockwave — Marshmello
Free Love — Sylvan Esso
Judgement — Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin' — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden — Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls — Taylor Eigst
At Blue Noe Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 — Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Performance
"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell
"Ohms" — Deftones
"Making a Fire" — Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
"Genesis" — Deftones
"The Alien" — Dream Theater
"Amazonia" — Gojira
"Pushing the Tides" — Mastodon
"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" — Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)
"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
"Waiting on a War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up — AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight — Foo Fighters
McCartney III — Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage" — H.E.R.
"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"I Need You" — Jon Batiste
"Bring It On Home to Me" — BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
"Born Again" — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
"Fight for You" — H.E.R.
"How Much Can a Heart Take" — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Damage" — H.E.R.
"Good Days" — SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon
"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something to Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra
We Are — Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind — H.E.R.
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up" — Cardi B
"My.Life" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Pride Is the Devil" — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know" — Doja Cat
"Industry Baby — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname" — Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
"Hurricane" — Kanye West featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)
"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)
"My. Life" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Jermaine Cole & Jacob Dutton, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
The Off Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King's Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
"Forever After All" — Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell
"Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves
WINNER: "You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
WINNER: "Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne
"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Camera Roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
WINNER: "Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)Chris Stapleton
"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
WINNER: Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day — Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever — Laura Sullivan
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Sackodougou" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
"Kick Those Feet" — Kenny Barron, soloist
"Bigger Than Us" — Jon Batiste
"Absence" — Terence Blanchard, soloist
WINNER: "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" — Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations — The Baylor Project
SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
Flor — Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul — Jon Batiste
Absence — Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
WINNER: Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band Live — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Live at Birdland! — The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love — Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band
Swirling — Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Mirror Mirror — Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story — Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland — Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency — Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Voice of God" — Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
"Joyful" — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
"Help" — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
WINNER: "Never Lost" — CeCe Winans
"Wait on You" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"We Win" — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
"Man of Your Word" — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
WINNER: "Believe for It" — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
"Jireh" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger — Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live) — Tauren Wells
WINNER: Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live at the Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live in LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
WINNER: Believe for It — CeCe Winans
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith — Harry Connick Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother — Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times — The Isaacs
WINNER: My Savior — Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho a La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
WINNER: Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — Karol G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja — Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER: Origen — Juanes
Calambre — Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño — C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia — Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 — Aida Cuevas
WINNER: A Mis 80's — Vicente Fernández
Seis — Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena — El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso — Aymée Nuviola
Colegas — Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live in Peru — Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: "Cry" — Jon Batiste
"Love and Regret" — Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" — The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck
"Same Devil" — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer" — Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
"Avalon" — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
"Bored" — Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz
"Call Me a Fool" — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)
WINNER: "Cry" — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Diamond Studded Shoes" — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
"Nightflyer" — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
WINNER: Native Sons — Los Lobos
Outside Child — Allison Russell
Stand for Myself — Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal — Billy Strings
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues — Blues Traveler
WINNER: I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis
Take Me Back — Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream — The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up — Steve Cropper
WINNER: 662 — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
WINNER: They're Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People — Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a — Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja — Etana
Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin — Sean Paul
Royal — Jesse Royal
WINNER: Beauty in the Silence — Soja
10 — Spice
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: "Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti
"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence" — WizKid featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends
WINNER: Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo
Legacy + — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition — WizKid
Best Children's Music Album
Actívate — 123 Andrés
All One Tribe — 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future — Pierce Freelon
A Colorful World — Falu
Crayon Kids — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford
Evolution — Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life — Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman, Cody Lassen & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
Girl From the North Country — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Cruella — (Various Artists); Craig Gillespie, compilation producer; Susan Jacobs, music supervisor
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt (& Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll, music supervisor
In the Heights — (Various Artists); Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
One Night in Miami — Leslie Odom Jr. (& Various Artists); Nicholai Baxter, compilation producer; Randall Poster, music supervisor
Respect — Jennifer Hudson; Stephen Bray & Jason Michael Webb, compilation producers
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 — (Various Artists ); Doug Besterman, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, compilation producers
WINNER: The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day; Salaam Remi, compilation producer; Lynn Fainchtein, music supervisor
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridgerton — Kris Bowers, composer
Dune — Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
WINNER: Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"Agatha All Along" (from WandaVision: Episode 7) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
WINNER: "All Eyes On Me" (from Inside) — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
"All I Know So Far" (from Pink: All I Know So Far) — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)
"Fight for You" (from Judas and the Black Messiah) — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from Respect) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
"Speak Now" (from One Night in Miami) — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom Jr.)
Best Instrumental Composition
"Beautiful Is Black" — Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
"Cat and Mouse" — Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
"Dreaming in Lions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
WINNER: "Eberhard" — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Chopsticks" — Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
"For the Love of a Princess" (from Braveheart) — Robin Smith, arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
"Infinite Love" — Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
WINNER: "Meta Knight's Revenge" (from Kirby Superstar) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (the 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)
The Struggle Within — Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"The Bottom Line" — Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
"A Change Is Gonna Come" — Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"Eleanor Rigby" — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
WINNER: "To the Edge of Longing" (edit version) — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
Best Orchestral Performance
"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Muhly: Throughline" — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy" — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Choral Performance
"It's a Long Way" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
"Rising w/the Crossing" — Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons" — Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
"Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom" — Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
"The Singing Guitar" — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Opera Recording
"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
"Glass: Akhnaten" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
"Little: Soldier Songs" — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking" — JACK Quartet
"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Sandbox percussion
"Archetypes" — Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
"Bruits" — Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Alone Together" — Jennifer Koh
"An American Mosaic" — Simone Dinnerstein
"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas" — Augustin Hadelich
"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos" — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
"Mak Bach" — Mak Grgić
"Of Power" — Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Confessions — Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers — Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann; Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, pianist (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise — Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Unexpected Shadows — Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Music Video
"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
WINNER: "Freedom" — Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
WINNER: Summer of Soul — Various Artists
