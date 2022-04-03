Foo Fighters skip Grammys in wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

The rock group won all three awards they were nominated for this year, but missed the ceremony following the recent tragedy.

Sunday night's Grammy Awards were an emotional roller coaster for the Foo Fighters. Though they won all three trophies they were nominated for, no band members showed up to the ceremony in the wake of their drummer Taylor Hawkins' recent death.

The Foo Fighters were nominated for Best Rock Performance ("Making a Fire"), Best Rock Song ("Waiting on War"), and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight) at this year's Grammys, but none of the surviving band members — Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, nor Rami Jaffee — attended in Hawkins' absence. The awards were accepted on their behalf by Jimmy Jam, who served as presenter for many of the pre-show awards.

Hawkins, who had been part of the band since 1997, died on March 25 — shortly after the group's performance at the Estéreo Picnic music festival in Bogotá, Colombia. He appears in Studio 666, the recent horror film that the band shortly after finishing Medicine at Midnight.

After the "staggering loss" of their "brother" Hawkins, the Foo Fighters canceled their remaining tour dates, telling fans "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.