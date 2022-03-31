Foo Fighters cancel Grammys performance after death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have canceled their performance at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band's publicist confirmed to EW.

The Grammy-winning rock band previously canceled all of their remaining tour dates earlier this week, citing the "staggering loss" of Hawkins, who died unexpectedly on March 25 at the age of 50 during the group's tour in Bogota, Colombia.

A cause of death has not yet been announced, but the Colombian Attorney General's Office reported that multiple drugs had been found in Hawkins' system at the time of his death. He had also suffered from chest pains, according to the Bogotá Secretary of Health.

The band apologized for the canceled tour dates in their statement, but called for a time of healing: "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," it read. "Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

At the upcoming 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday, Foo Fighters received three nominations, including Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire" and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight. Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS, confirmed this week that the telecast will feature a tribute to Hawkins.

"We will honor his memory in some way," Sussman told Variety. "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end." It's unclear if Foo Fighters will be involved in the tribute.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of William Goldsmith, making his studio debut in the group's 1999 third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose. In addition to his work with the band, Hawkins released three albums with his side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, including 2019's Get the Money. He recently starred in the band's 2022 horror comedy Studio 666.