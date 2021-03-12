Everything to know about the 2021 Grammy Awards
Find out where and when to watch, who's hosting, and more.
The wait has been longer than usual, but it's almost over: Music's biggest night finally arrives on Sunday, as the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards honor the best music of the past year.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which was pushed back from its usual January date due to concerns over COVID-19. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It's unclear as to exactly what the show will look like, but the Recording Academy promises COVID safety precautions will be maintained. Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music, and live events, told Variety that the cameras will follow the action from live performance spaces created inside the L.A. Convention Center to an outdoor open-air tent in the plaza of L.A. Live. However, some performances will be pre-taped.
The Grammys will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday. You can tune in via good ol' terrestrial TV, of course, but if you've cut the cord, here's your guide to all the options for watching the show, plus a bit about what to expect from the ceremony.
How to watch the Grammy Awards online
The best way to catch the Grammys live online is to watch via Paramount+, the streaming platform formerly known as CBS All Access. Paramount+ is currently offering a one-month free trial if you sign up before Wednesday, March 31.
You can also tune in via the CBS app on devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Xbox One, and YouTube TV.
Prior to the main event, there will be a pre-telecast ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko, where the Recording Academy will begin handing out awards. It will stream on the official Grammy website starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.
How to watch the Grammys red carpet
While there won't be a traditional red carpet this year, it wouldn't be an awards show without a pre-show. The Grammy Live Pre-Show and Red Carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Grammy.com and Facebook Live.
You can also catch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards pre-show (hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein) right here on EW.com on starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Who is performing at the Grammys?
Harry Styles has been tapped to open the show. Viewers can also look forward to a mix of live and pre-taped performances by Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, LilBaby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.
Who will win this year?
For more Grammy news, including who will and who should win Grammy awards, check out EW.com.
