Everything to know about the 2021 Grammy Awards

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Find out where and when to watch, who's hosting, and more.

The wait has been longer than usual, but it's almost over: Music's biggest night finally arrives on Sunday, as the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards honor the best music of the past year.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which was pushed back from its usual January date due to concerns over COVID-19. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It's unclear as to exactly what the show will look like, but the Recording Academy promises COVID safety precautions will be maintained. Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music, and live events, told Variety that the cameras will follow the action from live performance spaces created inside the L.A. Convention Center to an outdoor open-air tent in the plaza of L.A. Live. However, some performances will be pre-taped.

The Grammys will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday. You can tune in via good ol' terrestrial TV, of course, but if you've cut the cord, here's your guide to all the options for watching the show, plus a bit about what to expect from the ceremony.

How to watch the Grammy Awards online

The best way to catch the Grammys live online is to watch via Paramount+, the streaming platform formerly known as CBS All Access. Paramount+ is currently offering a one-month free trial if you sign up before Wednesday, March 31.

Prior to the main event, there will be a pre-telecast ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko, where the Recording Academy will begin handing out awards. It will stream on the official Grammy website starting at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

How to watch the Grammys red carpet

While there won't be a traditional red carpet this year, it wouldn't be an awards show without a pre-show. The Grammy Live Pre-Show and Red Carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Grammy.com and Facebook Live.

You can also catch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards pre-show (hosted by PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein) right here on EW.com on starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Who will win this year?

For more Grammy news, including who will and who should win Grammy awards, check out EW.com.