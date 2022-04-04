Donatella Versace joined in on the stunt, yet sadly not one yelled "TRY IT ON ME!"

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreate Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's VMAs moment at the 2022 Grammys

They might not make divas like they used to, but their iconic moments endure.

The year was 1998 (note: Dua Lipa and Megan were 3 then) and Ben Stiller introduced "one of the greatest singers in the world." Houston and Carey, having both heard their honorific, strolled out: Houston down the stairs to "I'm Every Woman," Carey from the wings to "Honey," (ugh, the nineties!). And if that wasn't a big enough gag, they were both in the same brown dress.

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston at the 1998 MTV VMAs | Credit: KMazur/WireImage

After Houston made sure everyone took note of her gams on the way down the stairs — and the audience calmed down — Carey remarked, "Nice dress."

"Um, yeah," Houston responded, "You look pretty good, too."

Carey: "That's a one of a kind, huh? Looks kinda familiar."

Houston: "That's what they told me."

Carey: "They told me mine was too, but you know what — fortunately, I come prepared."

Carey then ripped the skirt of her dress off with a triumphant "TRY IT ON ME!"

Houston, not one to be upstaged, came back with an "I can do it better," and ripped off the skirt of her dress.

The two divas then laughed, and hugged, and kissed, and briefly secured world peace. Now, 24 years later, Dua and Megan pulled the same stunt. Though it didn't have the same crackle and wit as the original, it at least had Donatella Versace.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammys | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Having both won Best New Artist — Dua in 2019 and Thee Stallion in 2021 — the duo were on hand to present this year's award, strolling onstage wearing the same Versace number.

"You stole my look!" exclaimed Thee Stallion.

"Well I was told I had the exclusive," said La Lipa. "I'm going to have a talk with Donatella."

Legend has it anytime a star says the name "Donatella," the legendary designer appears in a cloud of sequins wearing a seven-inch heel. And lo and behold: who showed up on stage to resolve these sartorial shenanigans?

Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

It was a fun twist on an old premise — and one with an extra undercurrent of nostalgia for Houston, who passed on the eve of the Grammys ten years ago. Long live The Voice and thank goodness we still have Mimi. May the children forever reference them.

