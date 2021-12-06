Drake withdraws his Grammy nominations for Certified Lover Boy and 'Way 2 Sexy'

There's no word yet on the reasoning behind Drake's decision — though earlier this year, he joined The Weeknd issuing a critique of the Recording Academy. As one of five nominees for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, both categories will now go forward with voting for only four nominees each rather than nominating the album or artist who had received the sixth-most votes. This is different from how the Academy handled expanding the top four categories (Best Album, Song, Record, and New Artist) from eight to 10 nominees just last month, where the nominees who had received the ninth and tenth-most votes were added to the ballot.